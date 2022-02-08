Banking

Portugal Navigator's quarterly profit soars 68% on strong paper demand

LISBON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Portugal's pulp and paper producer Navigator NVGR.LS posted on Tuesday a 68% increase in fourth-quarter net consolidated profit thanks to higher prices stoked by strong demand amid continuing global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As the economy recovers...conditions in the pulp, paper and tissue sector are expected to remain globally positive," it said in a statement, adding that stocks of uncoated woodfree paper (UWF) were at historically low levels.

Navigator, which sells more than 80% of its output abroad in as many as 130 countries, said it netted 57.2 million euros ($65.3 million) in the quarter, as sales rose to offset an also strong increase in raw material and logistics costs.

Total sales grew 39.5% in the fourth quarter from a year ago to 476 million euros, and were 18% higher than in the third quarter.

Navigator raised tissue paper prices in early December by 8%-10% in Iberia, implementing a higher increase outside this region, and last month increased the price of UWF by 10%-15%.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 45% in the quarter from a year ago to 108.7 million euros.

For all of 2021, net profit jumped 57% to 171 million euros, while EBITDA increased 24%, and the company said the executive board would propose an additional dividend payout of 0.1406 per share.

($1 = 0.8759 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip)

((sergio.goncalves@thomsonreuters.com; +351213509204; Reuters Messaging: sergio.goncalves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

