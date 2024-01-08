News & Insights

Portugal jobless rate unchanged at 6.6% in November

Credit: REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

January 08, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Written by Tiago Brandao for Reuters ->

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Portugal's monthly unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.6% in November compared to October, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said in its flash estimate on Monday.

The labour underutilisation rate stood at 11.6%, down from 11.8 percentage points in October.

Still, the youth unemployment rate among people aged between 16 and 24 increased to 23.5% in November from 21.3% in the previous month and rose from 18.9% a year ago, the INE said.

