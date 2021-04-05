Portugal jobless rate at 6.9% in February - flash estimate

LISBON, April 5 (Reuters) - Portugal's monthly unemployment rate stood at 6.9% in February, 0.1 percentage points higher than the previous year, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday in its flash estimate.

The labour underutilisation rate in February was estimated at 13.9%, up 1.2 percentage points from the year before, INE said.

(By Patrícia Vicente Rua; Editing by Victoria Waldersee)

