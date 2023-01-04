Portugal expects to issue up to 19.8 bln euros of bonds in 2023

LISBON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Portugal expects to issue a total of up to 19.8 billion euros ($21.03 billion) of government bonds this year, up from 17.7 billion euros announced in 2022, state debt agency IGCP said on Wednesday, putting net financing needs at 12.4 billion euros.

The monthly bond issuance will occur via regular auctions or syndications. The agency added that net issuance of Treasury bills should have a positive impact of 4.3 billion euros on net financing.

($1 = 0.9416 euros)

(Reporting by Patricia Vicente Rua; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

