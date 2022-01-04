Portugal expects to issue up to 17.7 bln euros of bonds in 2022

Portugal expects to issue a total of up to 17.7 billion euros ($20 billion) of government bonds this year, up from around 15 billion euros announced in 2021, state debt agency IGCP said on Tuesday, putting net financing needs at 10.9 billion euros.

The monthly bond issuance will occur via regular auctions or syndications, it added.

Net issuance of Treasury bills should have a positive impact of 3 billion euros on net financing.

Even though Portugal's minority Socialist government is facing a snap election on Jan. 30, the government remains in full powers and projects further rebound from 2020's pandemic-induced recession and a lower budget deficit this year.

($1 = 0.8860 euros)

