Portugal EDP's 2021 profit falls 18% on one-off costs

LISBON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest utility, EDP-Energias de Portugal EDP.LS, on Thursday reported an 18% drop in 2021 net profit to 657 million euros ($747 million) due mainly to one-off costs, including impairments on thermal assets in Iberia.

It said such non-recurring negative effects amounted to 169 million euros.

However, its recurring net profit rose 6% to 826 million euros, boosted by "a strong performance in renewables globally, the integration of Viesgo in Spain and growing activity of networks in Brazil", it said in a statement.

EDP bought Viesgo in December 2020, more than doubling its presence in Spain's electricity distribution market.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased 6% to 3.72 billion euros, while recurring EBITDA rose 7%.

EDP's wind and solar power unit, EDP Renovaveis EDPR.LS, posted on Wednesday a 18% rise in net income to 655 million euros and it its EBITDA rose 6%, while the Brazilian unit Energias do Brasil reported a 43% rise in net profit to 377 million euros.

EDP said it would propose a dividend of 0.19 euros per share for 2021 in line with previous year.($1 = 0.8797 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip)

