US Markets

Portugal cautious about risks posed by Facebook's Libra

Contributor
Sergio Goncalves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Portugal's Secretary of State for Finance raised concerns about Facebook's digital currency Libra on Friday, stating that it should not circulate until the risks it could pose for the financial system are addressed.

LISBON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Portugal's Secretary of State for Finance raised concerns about Facebook's FB.O digital currency Libra on Friday, stating that it should not circulate until the risks it could pose for the financial system are addressed.

"It is clear from the outset that it is a high-risk phenomenon with systemic implications," Ricardo Mourinho Felix said at a conference. "It is essential that no 'stable currency' project - like Libra - is launched until all concerns have been duly addressed."

The European Union said on Tuesday it would propose a new law to cover cryptocurrency projects like Libra, saying they posed a risk to the wider financial system.

Felix highlighted that Portugal shares the concerns expressed by other European countries about Libra.

Unlike a regular cryptocurrency, Facebook has stated that Libra would be backed by a basket of financial assets, which, in principle, means it could avoid abrupt fluctuations in value - hence the name 'stable currency'.

However, Felix pointed to the "risk that Libra could limit the reach of traditional monetary policy tools", and "could have a significant effect on the policies which today promote the stability of the financial system".

UPDATE 2-Launch of Facebook's Libra could be delayed over regulatory concerns - exec

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Writing by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular