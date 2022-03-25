Portugal 2021 budget deficit falls sharply to 2.8% of GDP

Portugal's budget deficit narrowed sharply to 2.8% of gross domestic product in 2021 from 5.8% a year earlier, benefiting from a solid economic recovery with the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, official data showed on Friday.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) also said the budget gap was expected to drop further to 1.9% this year, well below 3.2% targeted by the government in October in its budget bill that parliament ended up rejecting.

The debt-to-GDP ratio, which finished last year at 127.4% after dropping from 2020's record highs of 135.2%, is expected to end this year at 120.8%, the INE said.

