Portsmouth Square Inc. Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - portsmouth square inc. (PRSI) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$2.59 million. This compares with -$1.87 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $12.42 million from $11.82 million last year.

portsmouth square inc. earnings at glance (GAAP):

