Portolan Capital Management Increases Position in Identiv (INVE)

Fintel reports that Portolan Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.13MM shares of Identiv Inc (INVE). This represents 9.44% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.74MM shares and 7.85% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.95% and an increase in total ownership of 1.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.57% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Identiv is $16.06. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 90.57% from its latest reported closing price of $8.43.

The projected annual revenue for Identiv is $140MM, an increase of 24.79%. The projected annual EPS is $0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Identiv. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 8.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVE is 0.25%, an increase of 0.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 15,510K shares. The put/call ratio of INVE is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bleichroeder holds 2,634K shares representing 11.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 1,056K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 42.78% over the last quarter.

Harbert Fund Advisors holds 786K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 16.01% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 744K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares, representing an increase of 18.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 45.22% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 714K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing an increase of 18.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 42.53% over the last quarter.

Identiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol 'INVE.'

