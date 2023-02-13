Portolan Capital Management Cuts Stake in Lantronix (LTRX)

Fintel reports that Portolan Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.69MM shares of Lantronix Inc (LTRX). This represents 1.91% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 27, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 5.69% of the company, a decrease in shares of 65.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.66% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lantronix is $10.30. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 82.66% from its latest reported closing price of $5.64.

The projected annual revenue for Lantronix is $163MM, an increase of 23.53%. The projected annual EPS is $0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantronix. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTRX is 0.29%, a decrease of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.19% to 15,954K shares. The put/call ratio of LTRX is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jacob Asset Management Of New York holds 1,032K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTRX by 5.01% over the last quarter.

RK Capital Management holds 969K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTRX by 19.47% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 863K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 761K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 761K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTRX by 13.25% over the last quarter.

Lantronix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure solutions while accelerating their time to market. Lantronix's products and services dramatically simplify operations through the creation, development, deployment and management of customer projects at scale while providing quality, reliability and security. Lantronix's portfolio of services and products address each layer of the IoT Stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deploy successful IoT and REM solutions. Lantronix's services and products deliver a holistic approach, addressing its customers' needs by integrating a SaaS management platform with custom application development layered on top of external and embedded hardware, enabling intelligent edge computing, secure communications (wired, Wi-Fi and cellular), location and positional tracking and environmental sensing and reporting. With three decades of proven experience in creating robust industry and customer-specific solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of IoT and REM. Lantronix's solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, infrastructure and government.

