News & Insights

Stocks

Porto Aviation Group Executes Share Buyback Program

October 21, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Porto Aviation Group S.P.A. (IT:PAG) has released an update.

Porto Aviation Group has executed a share buyback program, acquiring 1,050 ordinary shares on Euronext Growth Milan at an average price of €4.02, totaling €4,221. The initiative, aimed at incentivizing employees and facilitating strategic transactions, enhances the company’s flexibility in financial operations and supports stock liquidity. Porto Aviation Group, known for its production of single-engine aircraft and propellers, holds 8,750 own shares, representing 0.37% of its share capital.

For further insights into IT:PAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.