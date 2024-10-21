Porto Aviation Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Porto Aviation Group S.P.A. (IT:PAG) has released an update.

Porto Aviation Group has executed a share buyback program, acquiring 1,050 ordinary shares on Euronext Growth Milan at an average price of €4.02, totaling €4,221. The initiative, aimed at incentivizing employees and facilitating strategic transactions, enhances the company’s flexibility in financial operations and supports stock liquidity. Porto Aviation Group, known for its production of single-engine aircraft and propellers, holds 8,750 own shares, representing 0.37% of its share capital.

For further insights into IT:PAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.