Porto Aviation Group Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

October 28, 2024 — 11:50 am EDT

Porto Aviation Group S.P.A. (IT:PAG) has released an update.

Porto Aviation Group has repurchased 1,750 of its own shares on Euronext Growth Milan as part of a share buyback program, aimed at incentivizing employees and enabling strategic transactions. The purchase was executed at an average price of Euro 4.18 per share, amounting to a total of Euro 7,315.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

