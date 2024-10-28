Porto Aviation Group Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

Porto Aviation Group S.P.A. (IT:PAG) has released an update.

Porto Aviation Group has repurchased 1,750 of its own shares on Euronext Growth Milan as part of a share buyback program, aimed at incentivizing employees and enabling strategic transactions. The purchase was executed at an average price of Euro 4.18 per share, amounting to a total of Euro 7,315.00.

