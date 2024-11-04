Porto Aviation Group Announces Share Buyback

News & Insights

Porto Aviation Group S.P.A. (IT:PAG) has released an update.

Porto Aviation Group has announced the purchase of 700 of its own shares at an average price of €4.20, as part of a broader share buyback program. The company aims to use these shares for employee incentives, strategic partnerships, and liquidity support. As of now, Porto Aviation holds 11,200 shares, representing 0.47% of its share capital.

