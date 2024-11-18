Porto Aviation Group Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Porto Aviation Group S.P.A. (IT:PAG) has released an update.

Porto Aviation Group has executed a purchase of 2,100 of its own shares on Euronext Growth Milan as part of a program to encourage employee retention and strategic operations. This initiative is part of a larger plan to potentially acquire up to 35,000 shares, enhancing the company’s flexibility in financial operations and stock liquidity. Porto Aviation continues to strengthen its position in the aviation sector through strategic share buybacks.

