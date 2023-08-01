PORTMEIRION POTTERIES (LSE:PMP) Price Target Decreased by 40.83% to 362.10

The average one-year price target for PORTMEIRION POTTERIES (LSE:PMP) has been revised to 362.10 / share. This is an decrease of 40.83% from the prior estimate of 612.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 358.55 to a high of 372.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.81% from the latest reported closing price of 310.00 / share.

PORTMEIRION POTTERIES Maintains 5.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in PORTMEIRION POTTERIES. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMP is 0.00%, an increase of 44.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 65K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 59K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMP by 41.01% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMP by 47.87% over the last quarter.

