Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Declares $0.69 Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share ($2.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 38.06%, the lowest has been 9.76%, and the highest has been 136.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 45.12 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portman Ridge Finance. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTMN is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.08% to 0K shares. The put/call ratio of PTMN is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.63% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Portman Ridge Finance is 23.29. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 17.63% from its latest reported closing price of 19.80.

The projected annual revenue for Portman Ridge Finance is 77MM, an increase of 11.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisory Services Network holds 0K shares.

AdvisorNet Financial holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Portman Ridge Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge's middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridge's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.

