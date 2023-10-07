Portman Ridge Finance (FRA:KJ7A) Price Target Increased by 5.71% to 22.40

The average one-year price target for Portman Ridge Finance (FRA:KJ7A) has been revised to 22.40 / share. This is an increase of 5.71% from the prior estimate of 21.19 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.55 to a high of 26.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.77% from the latest reported closing price of 18.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portman Ridge Finance. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KJ7A is 0.00%, an increase of 1,184.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 821.60% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Avenue Asset Management holds 1K shares.

AdvisorNet Financial holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KJ7A by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.