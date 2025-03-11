PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE Earnings Preview: Recent $PTMN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE ($PTMN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $15,404,295 and earnings of $0.66 per share.
PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- REPERTOIRE PARTNERS LP removed 138,145 shares (-69.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,257,289
- BULLDOG INVESTORS, LLP added 131,630 shares (+155.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,150,834
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 50,500 shares (+39.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $825,170
- REDHAWK WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. removed 43,140 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $704,907
- CLAYTON PARTNERS LLC removed 42,331 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $785,240
- ADVISORS ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 41,224 shares (-47.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $673,600
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 40,415 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $660,381
