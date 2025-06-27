Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Secures Shareholder Approval for Merger with Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shareholders approved the merger with Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, set to close on July 15, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) announced that it received shareholder approval for the issuance of common stock related to its merger with Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (LRFC), with approximately 88% of voting PTMN shareholders in favor of the transaction. On June 20, LRFC shareholders also approved the merger, which is expected to close around July 15, 2025, pending customary conditions. Following the merger, the combined company will be rebranded as BCP Investment Corporation, with a new ticker symbol "BCIC." The company plans to transition to a monthly distribution framework starting in 2026 and implement a significant share repurchase initiative to enhance shareholder value. Both companies are involved in managing middle-market investments, and the merger is positioned to strengthen their operational efficiency and growth potential.

Potential Positives

Shareholder approval for the merger with Logan Ridge Finance Corporation reflects strong investor confidence, with approximately 88% voting in favor.

The merger is expected to create a larger, more efficient platform, positioning the company for long-term growth.

Introduction of a monthly distribution framework enhances the appeal of the company's investment offering and could attract more investors.

A robust share repurchase initiative, aiming to acquire up to 20% of outstanding shares, demonstrates the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Shareholder approval for the merger indicates a significant change in corporate structure, which may lead to uncertainty regarding future strategic direction and management effectiveness.

The reliance on stock repurchases contingent upon share price trading below 80% of net asset value (NAV) could signal underlying concerns about the company's market valuation and performance.

Transitioning to a monthly distribution framework may raise concerns among investors accustomed to quarterly distributions, potentially alienating long-term shareholders.

FAQ

What recent corporate action did Portman Ridge Finance Corporation announce?

Portman Ridge announced shareholder approval for its merger with Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, with overwhelming support from PTMN shareholders.

When is the merger between PTMN and LRFC expected to close?

The merger is expected to close on or about July 15, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

What will be the new name for Portman Ridge after the merger?

After the merger, Portman Ridge will rebrand as BCP Investment Corporation to align with the BC Partners Credit Platform.

How will shareholder distributions change after the merger?

The company will transition to paying monthly distributions starting in 2026, while still having quarterly supplemental distributions.

What is the share repurchase initiative related to the merger?

Post-merger, the company intends to repurchase up to 20% of its outstanding common stock if shares trade below 80% of NAV.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PTMN Insider Trading Activity

$PTMN insiders have traded $PTMN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD J. GOLDTHORPE (See Remark) purchased 1,755 shares for an estimated $21,902

BRANDON SATOREN (See remark) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,430

PATRICK SCHAFER (Chief Investment Officer) purchased 802 shares for an estimated $9,990

DAVID HELD (Chief Compliance Officer) purchased 320 shares for an estimated $3,963

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PTMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $PTMN stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTMN) (“Portman Ridge” or “PTMN”) announced today that it obtained shareholder approval for the issuance of PTMN common stock in connection with the proposed merger of Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: LRFC) (“Logan Ridge” or “LRFC”) with and into PTMN (the “Share Issuance Proposal”) following the adjourned special meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2025.





PTMN shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed transaction, with approximately 88% of voting shareholders supporting the proposal. Of note, on June 20, 2025, LRFC stockholders approved the merger with PTMN. Thus, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the merger is expected to close on or about July 15, 2025.





Ted Goldthorpe, President and Chief Executive Officer of PTMN and LRFC and Head of the BC Partners Credit Platform, stated, “We would like to thank our shareholders for their strong support of the merger with LRFC. Their vote affirms the strategic vision behind this combination and supports our efforts to create a larger, more efficient platform that is better positioned for long-term growth.





Upon closing, we look forward to rebranding the combined company as BCP Investment Corporation to reflect the Company’s affiliation with the broader BC Partners Credit Platform. Additionally, we are proud to introduce a monthly distribution framework, and implement a robust share repurchase initiative, all designed to enhance shareholder value and align interests across the platform.





We are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to delivering compelling risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.”







Merger Related Terms











Pre-closing:



Shareholders of LRFC will receive 1.50 newly issued shares of PTMN common stock in exchange for each share of common stock of LRFC.



Shareholders of LRFC will receive 1.50 newly issued shares of PTMN common stock in exchange for each share of common stock of LRFC.





Upon the closing of the merger:



Portman Ridge will rebrand and begin operating under the name BCP Investment Corporation (the “Company” or “BCIC”). In connection with the rebranding, the Company will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “BCIC”.



Portman Ridge will rebrand and begin operating under the name BCP Investment Corporation (the “Company” or “BCIC”). In connection with the rebranding, the Company will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “BCIC”.





Beginning in 2026:



The Company will transition to paying its currently quarterly base distribution on a monthly basis, while retaining the potential for quarterly supplemental distributions. The quarterly supplemental distributions will continue to approximate 50% of the incremental net investment income earned in excess of the base monthly distributions.



The Company will transition to paying its currently quarterly base distribution on a monthly basis, while retaining the potential for quarterly supplemental distributions. The quarterly supplemental distributions will continue to approximate 50% of the incremental net investment income earned in excess of the base monthly distributions.





Over the next 24 months:



To further align our interests with shareholders and drive additional value creation, the Company, along with its management, its adviser and their affiliates intend to acquire up to 20% of the Company’s outstanding common stock to the extent the Company’s shares continue to trade below 80% of net asset value (“NAV”), which implies a share price of $15.08 based Portman Ridge’s March 31, 2025 NAV per share, or approximately a 20% premium to PTMN’s June 26, 2025 closing market price. These purchases will begin no earlier than 60 calendar days following the date of the closing of the LRFC merger and may occur through various methods, including open market purchases and privately negotiated transactions, and may be conducted pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 trading plans. In this regard and as previously announced, PTMN’s Board of Directors has authorized an open market stock repurchase program of up to $10 million for the period from March 12, 2025 to March 31, 2026. The Company, its management and its adviser also reserve the right to conduct tender offers as part of the Company’s broader value creation initiatives.









About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation







PTMN is a publicly traded, externally managed closed-end investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. PTMN’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. PTMN’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P. PTMN’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on Portman Ridge’s website at



www.portmanridge.com



.







About Logan Ridge Finance Corporation







LRFC is a business development company (a “BDC”) that invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle-market companies. LRFC invests in performing, well-established middle-market businesses that operate across a wide range of industries. It employs fundamental credit analysis, targeting investments in businesses with relatively low levels of cyclicality and operating risk. For more information, visit



www.loganridgefinance.com



.







About BC Partners Advisors L.P. and BC Partners Credit







BC Partners Advisors L.P. (“BC Partners”) is a leading international investment firm in private equity, private credit and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role in developing the European buyout market for three decades.





Today, BC Partners executives operate across markets as an integrated team through the firm’s offices in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit



https://www.bcpartners.com/



.





BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017 and has pursued a strategy focused on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment and across sectors, leveraging the deal sourcing and infrastructure made available from BC Partners.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this communication constitute forward-looking statements because they relate to future events, future performance or financial condition. The forward-looking statements may include statements as to future operating results and distribution projections of the Company; business prospects of the Company, and future share repurchase/purchase activity. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “should,” “estimate,” “project” and “intend” indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication involve risks and uncertainties. More information on the risks and other potential factors that could affect these forward-looking statements is included in Registration Statement and Joint Proxy Statement (in each case, as defined below). Although PTMN and LRFC undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that they may make directly to you or through reports that PTMN and LRFC in the future may file with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and Joint Proxy Statement, annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.







Contacts:







Portman Ridge Finance Corporation





650 Madison Avenue, 3rd floor





New York, NY 10022





Brandon Satoren





Chief Financial Officer





Brandon.Satoren@bcpartners.com





(212) 891-2880





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





lcati@equityny.com





(212) 836-9611





Val Ferraro





vferraro@equityny.com





(212) 836-9633



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.