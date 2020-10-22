Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PTMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PTMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $1.39, the dividend yield is 17.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTMN was $1.39, representing a -41.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.39 and a 85.33% increase over the 52 week low of $.75.

PTMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.59.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.