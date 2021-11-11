Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PTMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 933.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.58, the dividend yield is 9.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTMN was $25.58, representing a -1.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.97 and a 85.36% increase over the 52 week low of $13.80.

PTMN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). PTMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.9. Zacks Investment Research reports PTMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 42.65%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

