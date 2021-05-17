Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PTMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PTMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.43, the dividend yield is 9.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTMN was $2.43, representing a -1.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.46 and a 140.59% increase over the 52 week low of $1.01.

PTMN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). PTMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11. Zacks Investment Research reports PTMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.82%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

