Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PTMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PTMN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTMN was $2.15, representing a -7.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.32 and a 186.67% increase over the 52 week low of $.75.

PTMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.29. Zacks Investment Research reports PTMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 200%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTMN Dividend History page.

