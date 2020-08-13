Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PTMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PTMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $1.3, the dividend yield is 18.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTMN was $1.3, representing a -47.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.49 and a 73.33% increase over the 52 week low of $.75.

PTMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.59. Zacks Investment Research reports PTMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 137.5%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

