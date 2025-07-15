Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Completes Merger with Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, Slated to Rebrand as BCP Investment Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has completed its merger with Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, creating a combined entity with over $600 million in assets.

Quiver AI Summary

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) announced the successful merger with Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (LRFC), with PTMN as the surviving entity. Following the merger, the combined company has assets exceeding $600 million, and PTMN will be rebranded as BCP Investment Corporation later this summer. Shareholders of LRFC will receive PTMN common stock and cash payments, with a declared tax distribution also scheduled for them. Looking ahead, PTMN plans to transition to monthly dividend payments starting in 2026 and aims to repurchase up to 20% of its shares if stock prices remain below a set threshold. The merger involved several financial and legal advisors, highlighting the collaborative effort behind the transaction.

Potential Positives

The completion of the merger with Logan Ridge Finance Corporation strengthens Portman Ridge’s position, increasing total assets to over $600 million.

The planned rebranding to BCP Investment Corporation aligns the company more closely with the broader BC Partners Credit Platform, potentially enhancing its recognition and marketability.

The transition to monthly base distributions beginning in 2026 is likely to improve cash flow for shareholders, making the investment more attractive.

The company's commitment to purchasing up to 20% of its outstanding common stock demonstrates a strong focus on shareholder value and could provide support for share prices.

Potential Negatives

Potential dilution of existing shareholders due to the issuance of approximately 4.0 million shares of PTMN common stock to LRFC shareholders, which may negatively impact share value.

Future stock repurchase plans are contingent on the company's shares trading below 80% of net asset value, suggesting current stock performance is weaker than desired.

The rebranding to BCP Investment Corporation may confuse existing investors and stakeholders, complicating brand recognition and loyalty.

FAQ

What is the recent merger announcement involving Portman Ridge Finance Corporation?

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has completed a merger with Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, with PTMN as the surviving entity.

How will the merger benefit shareholders of Portman Ridge and Logan Ridge?

The merger aims to enhance scale, diversify portfolios, and improve stock liquidity, ultimately delivering better risk-adjusted returns for shareholders.

When will Portman Ridge change its name to BCP Investment Corporation?

The rebranding to BCP Investment Corporation is expected to occur later this summer following the merger's completion.

What will be the new ticker symbol for Portman Ridge after the rebranding?

After rebranding, the company's new ticker symbol will be "BCIC" on the Nasdaq.

Are there any cash distributions for Logan Ridge shareholders?

Yes, Logan Ridge shareholders will receive a cash payment of $0.47 per share and a tax distribution of $0.38 per share.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PTMN Insider Trading Activity

$PTMN insiders have traded $PTMN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD J. GOLDTHORPE (See Remark) purchased 1,755 shares for an estimated $21,902

BRANDON SATOREN (See remark) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,430

PATRICK SCHAFER (Chief Investment Officer) purchased 802 shares for an estimated $9,990

DAVID HELD (Chief Compliance Officer) purchased 320 shares for an estimated $3,963

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PTMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $PTMN stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTMN) (“Portman Ridge” or “PTMN”) today announced the closing of the previously announced merger of Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: LRFC) (“Logan Ridge” or “LRFC”) with and into PTMN, with PTMN remaining as the surviving company. Based on July 11, 2025 financial data, the combined company had total assets in excess of $600 million.





Ted Goldthorpe, President and Chief Executive Officer of PTMN and Head of the BC Partners Credit Platform, stated, “We would like to thank the shareholders and independent directors of both companies for their strong support throughout the merger process. With the merger now complete, we look forward to rebranding PTMN as BCP Investment Corporation later this summer, which will better reflect our affiliation with the broader BC Partners Credit Platform.





Looking forward, we are excited about the opportunities ahead. We will seek to leverage the combined company’s enhanced scale, further diversified portfolio, cost savings due to lower overall operating expenses, and improved stock trading liquidity to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.”





In connection with the closing of the merger, LRFC shareholders are entitled to receive approximately 4.0 million shares of PTMN common stock in the aggregate, or 1.5 shares of PTMN common stock for each common share of LRFC, based on the applicable exchange ratio and payment of cash in lieu of fractional shares.





Prior to the closing of the merger, LRFC’s investment adviser announced a cash payment of $0.47 per share to LRFC shareholders of record as of May 6, 2025, which is expected to be paid to the applicable legacy LRFC shareholders on or about July 25, 2025. Additionally, on July 14, 2025, LRFC’s Board of Directors declared a tax distribution of $0.38 per share to LRFC shareholders of record as of July 14, 2025, which is expected to be paid to the applicable legacy LRFC shareholders on or about July 22, 2025.







Additional Merger Related Initiatives











In the coming weeks



: Portman Ridge will rebrand and begin operating under the name BCP Investment Corporation (the “Company” or “BCIC”). In connection with the rebranding, the Company will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “BCIC”.



: Portman Ridge will rebrand and begin operating under the name BCP Investment Corporation (the “Company” or “BCIC”). In connection with the rebranding, the Company will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “BCIC”.





Beginning in 2026



: The Company will transition to paying its currently quarterly base distribution on a monthly basis, while retaining the potential for quarterly supplemental distributions. The quarterly supplemental distributions will continue to approximate 50% of the incremental net investment income earned in excess of the base monthly distributions.



: The Company will transition to paying its currently quarterly base distribution on a monthly basis, while retaining the potential for quarterly supplemental distributions. The quarterly supplemental distributions will continue to approximate 50% of the incremental net investment income earned in excess of the base monthly distributions.





Over the next 24 months



: To further align the Company’s interests with shareholders and drive additional value creation, the Company, along with its management, its adviser and their affiliates intend to purchase up to 20% of the Company’s outstanding common stock to the extent the Company’s shares continue to trade below 80% of net asset value (“NAV”), which implies a share price of $15.08 based on Portman Ridge’s March 31, 2025 NAV per share, or approximately a 20% premium to PTMN’s June 26, 2025 closing market price. These purchases will begin no earlier than 60 calendar days following the date of the closing of the LRFC merger and may occur through various methods, including open market purchases and privately negotiated transactions, and may be conducted pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 trading plans. In this regard and as previously announced, PTMN’s Board of Directors has authorized an open market stock repurchase program of up to $10 million for the period from March 12, 2025, to March 31, 2026. The Company, its management and its adviser also reserve the right to conduct tender offers as part of the Company’s broader value creation initiatives.

















Transaction Advisors







Keefe, Bruyette & Woods,



A Stifel Company



, served as financial advisor to the Special Committee of PTMN in connection with the transaction. Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP acted as the legal counsel to the Special Committee of PTMN.





Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to the Special Committee of LRFC in connection with the transaction. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as the legal counsel to the Special Committee of LRFC.





Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Dechert LLP served as legal counsel to PTMN and LRFC with respect to the transaction.







About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation







PTMN is a publicly traded, externally managed closed-end investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. PTMN’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. PTMN’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P. (“BC Partners”).





PTMN’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on Portman Ridge’s website at



www.portmanridge.com



.







About BC Partners Advisors L.P. and BC Partners Credit







BC Partners is a leading international investment firm in private equity, private credit and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role in developing the European buyout market for three decades.





Today, BC Partners executives operate across markets as an integrated team through the firm’s offices in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit



https://www.bcpartners.com/



.





BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017 and has pursued a strategy focused on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment and across sectors, leveraging the deal sourcing and infrastructure made available from BC Partners.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this communication constitute forward-looking statements because they relate to future events, future performance or financial condition. The forward-looking statements may include statements as to future operating results and distribution projections of the Company; business prospects of the Company, and the prospects of its portfolio companies; and the impact of the investments that the Company expects to make. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “should,” “estimate,” “project” and “intend” indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication involve risks and uncertainties. More information on the risks and other potential factors that could affect these forward-looking statements is included in the Registration Statement (Registration No. 333-285230) filed with the SEC (the “Registration Statement)” that contains a joint proxy statement and prospectus for PTMN and LRFC (the “Joint Proxy Statement”).





Although the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that they may make directly to you or through reports that the Company in the future may file with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and Joint Proxy Statement, annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.







Contacts:







Portman Ridge Finance Corporation





650 Madison Avenue, 3rd floor





New York, NY 10022





Brandon Satoren





Chief Financial Officer





Brandon.Satoren@bcpartners.com





(212) 891-2880





The Equity Group Inc.





Lena Cati





lcati@equityny.com





(212) 836-9611





Val Ferraro





vferraro@equityny.com





(212) 836-9633



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.