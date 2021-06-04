Portland General Electric's (NYSE:POR) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of July to US$0.43. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Portland General Electric's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Portland General Electric was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 41.7% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 65% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Portland General Electric Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$1.04 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.2% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Portland General Electric May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Portland General Electric has seen earnings per share falling at 2.1% per year over the last five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Portland General Electric's payments are rock solid. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We don't think Portland General Electric is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Portland General Electric (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

