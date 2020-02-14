Portland General Electric Q4 Profit Rises, Guides FY20 EPS In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Friday reported fourth quarter net income of $61 million or $0.68 per share, up from $49 million or $0.55 per share a year ago.

On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.68 per share. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, the company initiated its earnings guidance in a range of $2.50 to $2.65 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.56 per share for the year.

