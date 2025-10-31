Portland General Electric Q3 Profit Beats View, Revenues Miss; Backs FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Co. (POR), while reporting higher third-quarter profit above market estimates, on Friday maintained fiscal 2025 forecast.

In the pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 1.2 percent to trade at $46.36.

For fiscal 2025, PGE continues to expect adjusted earnings of $3.13 to $3.33 per share.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the third quarter, the company's earnings came in at $103 million or $0.94 per share, compared with $94 million or $0.90 per share last year.

Adjusted net income was $110 million or $1.00 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $952 million from $929 million last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $983.83 million.

The revenue growth reflected continued demand growth from technology infrastructure customers and improved cost recovery.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.