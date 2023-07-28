Portland General Electric Q2 Earnings Fall But Revenue Rises; FY23 Outlook Intact - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds outlook)

Portland General Electric Co. (POR) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $40 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $65 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $648 million from $591 million last year.

Outlook

Looking ahead to the fiscal of 2023, the company reaffirmed its outlook. It continues to expect adjusted earnings of $2.60 to $2.75 per share. The Street estimate is $2.68 earnings per share.

