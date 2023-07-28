News & Insights

Markets
POR

Portland General Electric Q2 Earnings Fall But Revenue Rises; FY23 Outlook Intact - Update

July 28, 2023 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds outlook)

Portland General Electric Co. (POR) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $40 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $65 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $648 million from $591 million last year.

Outlook

Looking ahead to the fiscal of 2023, the company reaffirmed its outlook. It continues to expect adjusted earnings of $2.60 to $2.75 per share. The Street estimate is $2.68 earnings per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

POR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.