Portland General Electric price target raised to $51 from $49 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers raised the firm’s price target on Portland General Electric (POR) to $51 from $49 on Friday, citing higher peer multiples with with RFP outcomes and GRC outstanding, and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes that 2024 guidance narrowed to upper half of range on strong YTD results punctuated by favorable Q3 power costs.

