Portland General Electric price target lowered to $51 from $52 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc lowered the firm’s price target on Portland General Electric (POR) to $51 from $52 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm believes funding remains a question mark for Portland General Electric, which KeyBanc thinks investors will increasingly focus on in 2025.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.