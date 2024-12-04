Portland General Electric price target lowered to $51 from $52 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc lowered the firm’s price target on Portland General Electric (POR) to $51 from $52 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm believes funding remains a question mark for Portland General Electric, which KeyBanc thinks investors will increasingly focus on in 2025.

