Portland General Electric (POR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.43, changing hands as low as $54.36 per share. Portland General Electric Co. shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POR's low point in its 52 week range is $43.73 per share, with $58.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.49.

