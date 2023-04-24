Portland General Electric (POR) Declares $0.48 Dividend

Portland General Electric said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 26, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $50.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.38%, the lowest has been 2.50%, and the highest has been 4.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 844 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portland General Electric. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POR is 0.27%, a decrease of 4.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.95% to 119,564K shares. The put/call ratio of POR is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.61% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Portland General Electric is 54.26. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.61% from its latest reported closing price of 50.90.

The projected annual revenue for Portland General Electric is 2,538MM, a decrease of 4.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zimmer Partners holds 5,650K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,270K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,606K shares, representing an increase of 15.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POR by 17.75% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,991K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,363K shares, representing an increase of 15.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POR by 25.96% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,338K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,779K shares, representing an increase of 16.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POR by 21.09% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,935K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POR by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Portland General Electric is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon.

