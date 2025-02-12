PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC Earnings Preview: Recent $POR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC ($POR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $669,957,573 and earnings of $0.35 per share.

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC Insider Trading Activity

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC insiders have traded $POR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA ANGELICA ESPINOSA (SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $120,761 .

. LARRY NEAL BEKKEDAHL (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $94,340

BRETT MICHAEL SIMS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,939 shares for an estimated $92,301 .

. BENJAMIN FELTON (EVP, COO) purchased 11 shares for an estimated $522

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC Government Contracts

We have seen $562,417 of award payments to $POR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

