PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC Earnings Preview: Recent $POR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC ($POR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $669,957,573 and earnings of $0.35 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $POR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC Insider Trading Activity
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC insiders have traded $POR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIA ANGELICA ESPINOSA (SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $120,761.
- LARRY NEAL BEKKEDAHL (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $94,340
- BRETT MICHAEL SIMS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,939 shares for an estimated $92,301.
- BENJAMIN FELTON (EVP, COO) purchased 11 shares for an estimated $522
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,648,440 shares (-59.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,904,952
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 982,093 shares (+331.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,042,254
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP added 952,214 shares (+107.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,611,050
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 755,950 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,974,538
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 746,283 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,552,864
- HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 729,523 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,944,151
- NORGES BANK added 610,353 shares (+75.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,623,597
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC Government Contracts
We have seen $562,417 of award payments to $POR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ELECTRIC UTILITY SERVICE FOR FY25: $285,467
- ELECTRIC UTILITIES FOR CHEMAWA: $220,000
- ELECTRICITY UTILITY SERVICE FOR CHEMAWA INDIAN SCHOOL: $32,000
- ELECTRIC UTILITY SERVICES, WESTERN OREGON SERVICE UNIT, OREGON: $24,950
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.