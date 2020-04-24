Portland General Electric Cuts FY20 Earnings View

(RTTNews) - While announcing higher first-quarter profit on Friday, Portland General Electric Co. (POR) cut its fiscal 2020 earnings view due to the deteriorating economic outlook amid coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic.

The company now expects full-year earnings of $2.20 to $2.50 per share, compared to previous outlook of $2.50 to $2.65 per share.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $2.57 per share. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO, said the revised outlook includes a decrease in annual retail deliveries of 1 to 2%, weather-adjusted, and reflects management actions to reduce operating and maintenance and capital spending.

The company projects decreases concentrated in the commercial sector, partially offset by increased residential load, and flat industrial loads;

The company said its forecasts of long-term earnings growth remain at 4 to 6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.