Portland General Electric Company Reveals Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $68 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $62 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Portland General Electric Company reported adjusted earnings of $74 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $814 million from $807 million last year.

Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $68 Mln. vs. $62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $814 Mln vs. $807 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.33 To $ 3.53

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