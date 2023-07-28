Portland General Electric Company Reports Fall In Q2 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $40 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $65 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $648 million from $591 million last year.

Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $40 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.47 -Revenue (Q2): $648 Mln vs. $591 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 to $2.75

