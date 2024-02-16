Portland General Electric Company Reports Climb In Q4 Bottom Line, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $68 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $50 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $68 Mln. vs. $50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.88

