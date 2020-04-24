Portland General Electric Company Reports Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $81 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $73 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $573 million

Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $81 Mln. vs. $73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q1): $573 Mln vs. $573 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.50

