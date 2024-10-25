Portland General Electric Company Q3 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $93 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $47 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $929 million from $802 million last year.

Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $93 Mln. vs. $47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $929 Mln vs. $802 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.08 - $3.18

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.