Portland General Electric Company Q3 Income Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $47 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $58 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $802 million from $743 million last year.

Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $47 Mln. vs. $58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.54 -Revenue (Q3): $802 Mln vs. $743 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 to $2.65

