Portland General Electric Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Portland General Electric Company (POR):

-Earnings: -$17 million in Q3 vs. $55 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.19 in Q3 vs. $0.61 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Portland General Electric Company reported adjusted earnings of $80 million or $0.90 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.33 per share -Revenue: $547 million in Q3 vs. $542 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 to $1.60

