Portland General Electric Company Profit Retreats In Full Year

February 17, 2026 — 05:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) announced earnings for full year that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $306 million, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $313 million, or $3.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Portland General Electric Company reported adjusted earnings of $336 million or $3.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $3.576 billion from $3.440 billion last year.

Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $306 Mln. vs. $313 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.77 vs. $3.01 last year. -Revenue: $3.576 Bln vs. $3.440 Bln last year.

