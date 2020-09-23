Portland General Electric Company (POR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Dividends
Portland General Electric Company (POR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.407 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased POR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.18, the dividend yield is 4.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POR was $35.18, representing a -44.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.08 and a 10.08% increase over the 52 week low of $31.96.

POR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). POR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.63. Zacks Investment Research reports POR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -38.49%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the POR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

