Portland General Electric Company (POR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 24, 2021

Portland General Electric Company (POR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.407 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased POR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that POR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of POR was $46.81, representing a -12.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.42 and a 46.46% increase over the 52 week low of $31.96.

POR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). POR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.72. Zacks Investment Research reports POR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.09%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the POR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to POR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have POR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IFRA)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IFRA with an increase of 27.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of POR at 0.8%.

