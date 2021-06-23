Portland General Electric Company (POR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

Portland General Electric Company (POR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased POR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.65% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.94, the dividend yield is 3.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POR was $47.94, representing a -7.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.60 and a 50% increase over the 52 week low of $31.96.

POR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). POR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.88. Zacks Investment Research reports POR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.15%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the POR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to POR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have POR as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (POR)

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (POR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 14.65% over the last 100 days. SMDV has the highest percent weighting of POR at 1.49%.

