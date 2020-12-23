Portland General Electric Company (POR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

Portland General Electric Company (POR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.407 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased POR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.42, the dividend yield is 3.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POR was $41.42, representing a -34.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.08 and a 29.6% increase over the 52 week low of $31.96.

POR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). POR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.83. Zacks Investment Research reports POR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.72%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the POR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.