Portland General Electric Company (POR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Portland General Electric Company (POR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.385 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased POR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that POR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.82, the dividend yield is 2.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POR was $56.82, representing a -2.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.43 and a 29.93% increase over the 52 week low of $43.73.

POR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). POR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports POR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .84%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the POR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to POR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have POR as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM)

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWN with an increase of 6.37% over the last 100 days. VTWV has the highest percent weighting of POR at 0.51%.

