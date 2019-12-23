Dividends
POR

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Portland General Electric Company (POR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.385 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased POR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that POR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.82, the dividend yield is 2.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POR was $56.82, representing a -2.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.43 and a 29.93% increase over the 52 week low of $43.73.

POR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). POR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports POR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .84%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the POR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to POR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have POR as a top-10 holding:

  • Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV)
  • iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
  • VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM)
  • Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWN with an increase of 6.37% over the last 100 days. VTWV has the highest percent weighting of POR at 0.51%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

POR


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular