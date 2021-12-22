Portland General Electric Company (POR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2021

Portland General Electric Company (POR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased POR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that POR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.8, the dividend yield is 3.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of POR was $51.8, representing a -2.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.96 and a 27.24% increase over the 52 week low of $40.71.

POR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). POR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.56. Zacks Investment Research reports POR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as %, compared to an industry average of 1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the por Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to POR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have POR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 3.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of POR at 0.64%.

